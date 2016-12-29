Carrie Fisher's Fans Honor the Late Actress with Makeshift Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Fans of Carrie Fisher are keeping her memory alive, and have even created a makeshift star for her on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 60-year-old actress, who died on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack onboard a plane, does not have an official star, but fans of the icon decorated a blank space, between those for Larry Semon and Paul Williams, with flowers, candles and the message: “Carrie Fisher May the Force Be With You Always Hope.”

Those who saw the temporary memorial spoke to the Los Angeles Times, saying they couldn’t believe Fisher didn’t already have one in her name.

“I really thought she had a star,” Jose Luis Villeda said. “I mean, that’s not fair, because she’s an icon. Without Princess Leia, there’s no Star Wars. It’s like Harry Potter [with] no Hermione.”

Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame are not given simply based on how popular a performer is. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce oversees the landmarks and sets the rules that say stars must be nominated for a plaque by someone else, with the nominee’s approval.

Walk of Fame stars can be given posthumously, however there’s a five-year waiting period after an artist’s death before it can be approved. A letter of approval from the performer’s family or estate is also required.

Ana Martinez, producer for the Hollywood Walk of Fame, told the Times she never saw an application for Fisher. “I don’t know why. Maybe she did not want a star,” Martinez said, adding she hoped Fisher’s family would nominate her “because she deserves it.”

A makeshift star was also created for George Michael, with white flowers, candles and a rainbow sticker. The singer died of heart failure on Christmas Day.

The Princess Diarist author isn’t the only one without a plaque. Star Wars creator George Lucas, Leonardo DiCaprio and Angelina Jolie are without one as well.