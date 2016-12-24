Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary by Her Side at Hospital After Heart Attack: Report

Carrie Fisher’s most trusted sidekick, her beloved service dog Gary, is reportedly watching over her as she recovers from a massive heart attack.

The Star Wars star, 60, was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest. After the plane landed just after noon in California, Fisher was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital.

Gary, a French bulldog, was spotted outside the hospital earlier today by TMZ, and the website reports that witnesses saw the pooch with Fisher on the flight at the time of her heart attack. Her daughter, Billie Lourd, was also spotted at the hospital. Lourd is Fisher’s only child, from her relationship with talent agent Bryan Lourd.

While Gary and Fisher have been buds for about four years, the French bulldog became something of a celebrity himself during the actress’s press tour for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The brindle-colored canine was a frequent red carpet guest of Fisher’s, and became a hit on social media. He even has his own Twitter page with over 10,000 followers and was the first to review Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

But besides red carpet escort, Gary’s most important role is the way he helps Fisher every day. The Star Wars icon adopted Gary as a service pet to help her handle her bipolar disorder. Fisher, who has been open about her diagnosis and mental health, said the bulldog provides vital emotional support and stability in her life.

“Gary is mental also. My mother says Gary is a hooligan. Gary is like my heart,” Fisher told The Herald Tribune in 2015. “Gary is very devoted to me and that calms me down. He’s anxious when he’s away from me.”