Carrie Fisher Transforms into Princess Leia for Her Final Film The Last Jedi: See a New Photo of the Late Icon

A regal and commanding Carrie Fisher stands alone as General Leia on a new cover of Vanity Fair honoring 40 years of Star Wars.

Seen in uniform as the princess-turned-rebel commander, Fisher appears as the iconic character for the final time in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The cover is one of four dedicated to the new film, but Fisher is the only character featured by herself. The actress, who died in December at the age of 60 following a heart attack, was able to complete her scenes for the highly anticipated new film prior to her death.

Disney CEO Bob Iger reportedly confirmed in an interview at a University of Southern California tech conference that Fisher “appears throughout” the film and that her performance “remains as it was.”

All four Vanity Fair covers were photographed by Annie Leibovitz on set. The other three editions feature other stars in the cast: The first includes Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill; the second shows villains Gwendoline Christie, Adam Driver and Domhnall Gleeson; and the third highlights John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and newcomer Kelly Marie Tran.

Earlier this month, fans took to social media during the annual Star Wars celebration day, May 4 — in homage to the films’ famed line “May the Force be with you” — to pay their respects to the late actress.

Her daughter, Billie Lourd, got in on the fun, too, posting a throwback image of her mom with Chewbacca and captioning it, “#maythe4thbewithyou.”

Vanity Fair’s cover story on the making of the new film, along with more photos and videos from Leibovitz, can be seen on VF.com starting Wednesday.

