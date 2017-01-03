Carrie Fisher Texted About Her Mom Debbie Reynolds Before Boarding Fatal Flight to L.A., Sister Joely Reveals

Carrie Fisher texted with her younger sister, talking about everything from age to her “frail” mother Debbie Reynolds, before boarding her fatal flight to Los Angeles just days before her death.

Joely and Tricia Fisher, Carrie’s half-sisters, opened up about the Star Wars actress’ death during an interview aired Tuesday on Good Morning America. Joely, 49, revealed that she spoke with Carrie the night before the star set off on her ill-fated trip from London.

“We talked about age, ’cause she was floored that she had just turned 60,” Joely recalled. “We talked about children, we talked about our frail mothers.”

Carrie, Joely and Tricia share a father, Eddie Fisher. Joely and Tricia’s mother is actress Connie Stevens.

She added that the pair made plans to celebrate Christmas together. Instead, Joely and Tricia rushed to Carrie’s bedside at the hospital.



Carrie was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 23, when she went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she died on Dec. 27. Just one day later, Reynolds died after suffering a possible stroke. She was 84.

Tricia said that although Carrie’s 24-year-old daughter Billie Lourd was “obviously rattled to the core” by her mom’s condition in the hospital, “she was handling it.”

Joely added that it was clear during the moments in the hospital that Reynolds “would not last without [Carrie] on the planet.”

“She kept saying that she wanted more time,” Joely said of the legendary actress and singer. “I knew that if Carrie wasn’t going to survive this, that Debbie would not. You knew it.”