The World Is With Her: Fans Everywhere Trend #MayTheForceBeWithHer in Honor of Carrie Fisher

May the force be with her.

Fans around the world sent out prayers to Carrie Fisher on Twitter using the trendind hashtag #MayTheForceBeWithHer, after she suffered a massive heart attack onboard a flight traveling from London to Los Angeles on Friday.

Tweets included well-wishes toward the 60-year-0ld Star Wars actress, as well as hopes that she fight through her current medical condition.

Sending thoughts to @carrieffisher – we all want you to come through this and read all the messages of love and hope. #MaytheForcebeWithHer — Chris Lehmann (@chrislehmann) December 24, 2016

Others also tweeted against the year 2016, after many beloved artists such as Prince, David Bowie and Alan Thicke passed away, shocking fans.

You cannot have Carrie Fisher, 2016, she's our princess. #MaytheForcebeWithHer — Carrie Walters (@cwalters216) December 24, 2016

While others referenced Fisher’s Star Wars costar, Harrison Ford, and his plane crash in March which left him with a scalp laceration.

If Harrison survived a plane crash then I have faith Carrie will get through this!! ❤ #MayTheForceBeWithHer #PrayforCarrie — 😈 Fitzy 💀 (@LucilleNegan22) December 23, 2016

Fisher was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest. After the plane landed, Fisher was rushed to a local hospital where she was reportedly put on a ventilator.

The Los Angeles Fire Department tells PEOPLE that a patient was “aggressively treated” after suffering from cardiac arrest on an inbound flight to LAX, although they would not confirm the name of the patient. She has been rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital.

The Los Angeles Times had previously reported that Fisher was in critical condition. Her daughter Billie Lourd and beloved dog Gary were spotted at the hospital on Friday, according to TMZ.

Todd Fisher, the actress’ brother, told the AP that his sister was “out of emergency” and stabilized at a Los Angeles hospital, but declined to offer further details.