Carrie Fisher Once Sent a Cow’s Tongue to a Producer After He Sexually Assaulted Her Friend

On screen she fought bad guys from a galaxy far, far away, but during her time on Earth, Carrie Fisher fought bad guys a lot closer to home.

The Star Wars actress’ longtime friend, Heather Ross, opened up to a Tucson, Arizona, radio station 94.9 MixFM about her own experiences with sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood, in the wake of the allegations leveled at producer Harvey Weinstein.

Ross revealed that an unnamed Oscar-winning producer (not Weinstein) had invited her for dinner and, when he picked her up, he pulled the car over and climbed in top of her, pinning her seat.

Ross managed to push the producer off her but as she fled, he said, “You’ll never make a movie in my town and get the F out of my car,”, she told the radio show.

When Ross confided in her friend Fisher, the late actress took matters into her own hands.

“About two weeks later, she sent me a message online and she said, ‘I just saw [blank] at Sony Studios,” Ross said. “I knew he would probably be there, so I went to his office and personally delivered a Tiffany box wrapped with a white bow.”

Ross continued, “I asked her what was inside and she said, ‘It was a cow tongue from Jerry’s Famous Deli in Westwood with a note that said, ‘If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box!'”

She added that knowing Fisher had her back left an impact on her.

“It felt validating to know, ‘Okay, first of all, this woman who I love as a friend was not just a fake Hollywood friend. That’s who she was. She spoke out and she put things out there in your face,” she said.

Multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment against Weinstein, 65, came to light in an Oct. 5 New York Times exposé and were compounded by an investigation by the New Yorker.

Following the initial report, Weinstein said in a statement that he was working with therapists and planned to “deal with this issue head-on.” He has since been fired from his powerhouse studio, the Weinstein Company and kicked out of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. His wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, has announced she’s leaving him.

Since the NYT article, several more women have leveled allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein, including Cara Delevingne, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.

Of the accusations, a spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”