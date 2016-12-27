Forty years after her first appearance as Princess Leia in 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope, Carrie Fisher will appear one final time in her iconic role – even after her death.

Fisher had already finished filming scenes for the next Star Wars installment, Episode VIII, due out in Dec. 2017.

She was also slated to appear in Episode IX, but had not begun filming.

One of her last roles before her death on Tuesday at age 60 was also as the Star Wars heroine.

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains plot details from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Fisher made a brief cameo in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In the film, the intercepted Death Star plans are delivered to the princess. Actress Ingvild Deila portrayed Leia when she is shown from behind in the movie, according to The New York Times.

However, when Leia is shown from the front, her face, costume and her famous hair buns are all a digital recreation of Fisher from the old footage.

The late actress alluded to the scene in a tweet last week, writing with a slew of emojis, “People have aged so much u cant even GET THEM 2 DO motion CAPTURE.”

Fisher had been hospitalized for four days after suffering a heart attack while flying from London to Los Angeles last Friday. Paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for a heart attack. She later died in the hospital.

Daughter Billie Lourd confirmed the death in a statement to PEOPLE.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers,” the statement read.