Carrie Fisher’s Mother Debbie Reynolds Says Actress Is in ‘Stable Condition’ Following Heart Attack

Carrie Fisher remains “in stable condition” following her massive heart attack on Friday, according to her mother Debbie Reynolds.

The legendary actress shared a health update about her daughter on Sunday tweeting, “Carrie is in stable condition. If there is a change,we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes.”

Fisher, 60, suffered a heart attack and went into cardiac arrest aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday afternoon. After the plane landed, Fisher was rushed to UCLA Medical Center where she was reportedly put on a ventilator.

Reynolds’ son and Carrie’s brother Todd previously told several media outlets that the Star Wars actress “is in the intensive care unit.”

Carrie, who emulated her mother’s big-screen success with her own career, was born to Reynolds and her then-husband Eddie Fisher in 1956.

Carrie’s half-sister Tricia Leigh Fisher, whose mother is Connie Stevens, also took to Twitter on Sunday writing, “Thank you all for the prayers for my sister. Please keep them coming. Much love,” along with a throwback photo of the siblings along with sister Joely Fisher.

Joely expressed her thanks to fans and followers on Christmas Eve. “Fisher Girls…your love and prayers are deeply felt… @ TriciaLFisher @ carrieffisher @ Gary_TheDog,” she tweeted.

The actress, who is currently starring in Laguna Playhouse’s production of Sleeping Beauty & Her Winter Knight, visited Carrie on Saturday following her performance. “I’m goin’ on…3:30 @ Lagunaplayhouse @LythgoePanto then back by your side @ carrieffisher Love you Sister Sledge # showmustgoon # xmaseve,” Joely later wrote in a separate post.

Carrie’s beloved service dog Gary also expressed his thoughts and prayers. “I’ll be waiting right here mommy,” the dog’s account tweeted along with a photo of a lookalike French bulldog staring out the window.

In addition, Star Wars costar Harrison Ford and many other famous friends came out in force to offer prayers.