Mark Hamill Encounters Painting of Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia in Hotel Room: '#AlwaysWithMe'

The force is following Mark Hamill.

The Star Wars actor, 66, shared that he encountered a picture of his late costar Carrie Fisher in costume as Princess Leia while staying in a London hotel room.

“Sooooo….. Look who I found looking over my shoulder in a painting on the wall of my London hotel room,” he tweeted with a photo of the painting Wednesday. “Coincidence? I DON’T THINK SO! #AlwaysWithMe”

Look who I found looking over my shoulder in a painting on the wall of my London hotel room. 😍

Coincidence? I DON’T THINK SO!#AlwaysWithMe pic.twitter.com/QAJo3g4XCo — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 21, 2018

Fisher died after suffering a heart attack at age 60 in December 2016. She went into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles and was rushed to the nearest hospital, where she died of sleep apnea and drugs on Dec. 27, 2016.

“No words,” Hamill tweeted at the time, adding, “#Devastated.”

Fisher had finished filming scenes for the latest Star Wars movie months prior to her death and appeared in The Last Jedi alongside Hamill, who reprised his role as Luke Skywalker in the Rian Johnson-directed installment. The two became close friends after meeting on the set of the first Star Wars film in 1977.

“I’m selfishly mad that she’s not here to make me laugh,” Hamill said in PEOPLE’s special issue Star Wars: The Ultimate Guide to The Last Jedi and exclusive PeopleTV special. “But I’m also grateful for all that she was able to give us while she was here. It has not been easy.”