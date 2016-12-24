Happy and Healthy: How Carrie Fisher Toured Europe Just Days Before Heart Attack

Just before her shocking heart attack, Carrie Fisher was enjoying her time overseas while filming hit U.K. comedy Catastrophe.

Fisher, of Star Wars fame, was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest. After the plane landed just after noon in California, Fisher was rushed to the hospital, where she is reportedly now in stable condition.

The 60-year-old, who was last photographed leaving celebrity hot spot the Chiltern Firehouse on Dec. 15., documented much of her London days on social media, showing off her travels with beloved French bulldog, Gary.

Of one photo with Catastrophe co-writer and star Sharon Horgan taken last weekend, Fisher wrote, “Sharon & our dogs, Gary & Ozzie, doing more pretending…….dogs moving too much.”

Fisher portrays actor Rob Delaney’s mother Mia in the series, which films in London.

The same night, Fisher posted with Arrested Development alum David Cross.

“David Cross & I ptendin[sic] we know each other with a jar of something & other stuff,” she wrote.

The actress then hit Antwerp, Belgium, with Gary in tow. The pup posed for a photo, with Fisher captioning, “Gary on the street in Antwerp.”

The next day in Bruges, Fisher said she was looking for a theater to see the latest addition to the Star Wars franchise, Rogue One. She also posed outside a chocolatier.

In Bruges looking for a theater ✝️🏨🅰✝️💲. 🅿️🕒🅰✌🏼ℹ♑️g. ®🅾️g⛎📧. 🅾️♑️📧..g🅰®✌🏼. 🏨📧🅰®d. ℹ. D🅾️. 💲🅾️Ⓜ️📧. 🅾️f. Ⓜ️✌🏼 🅱️📧💲✝️. 〰🅾️®k. ℹ♑️. ℹ✝️ pic.twitter.com/nzVlYv2bi6 — Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) December 20, 2016

Earlier this month, she filmed an appearance on BBC’s The Graham Norton Show, during which she discussed her secret affair with Star Wars costar Harrison Ford. During Fisher’s episode, which aired on Dec. 9, she opened up about how embarrassed and guilty she felt about all the publicity the affair received.

“It became a little embarrassing for me,” she admitted, after estimating 400,000 news services picked up the story. Later, when Norton suggested Ford has to now talk about the affair for the rest of his life, she said, “I never thought of that, and leave it to Graham…and now I feel more guilty.”

Todd Fisher, the actress’ brother, told the Associated Press on Friday that his sister was “out of emergency” and stabilized at a Los Angeles hospital. The actress shares one daughter, actress Billie Lourd, with ex Bryan Lourd.