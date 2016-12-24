Carrie Fisher Signed Autographs in London Just One Day Before Heart Attack

Just one day before her shocking heart attack, Carrie Fisher was in London interacting with her fans.

The 60-year-old was in the U.K. filming Catastrophe, and was photographed leaving celebrity hot spot the Chiltern Firehouse on Thursday, just one day before her massive heart attack. She was dressed in a black knit turtleneck and chunky blue cardigan with bedazzled glasses and matching earrings. It was an outfit Fisher had worn before — while on tour for her recently published a memoir, The Princess Diarist.

On Friday she would head to Heathrow airport where she’d board an 11-hour flight to Los Angeles.

It was on that flight that Fisher went into cardiac arrest. The plane landed just after noon in California, and Fisher was rushed to the hospital where she is reportedly now in stable condition.

Todd Fisher, the actress’ brother, told the Associated Press that his sister was “out of emergency” and stabilized at a Los Angeles hospital, but declined to offer further details.

He later told Entertainment Tonight that Carrie’s condition is still unknown. “She is in the intensive care unit, she is being well looked after,” he said. “If everyone could just pray for her that would be good. The doctors are doing their thing and we don’t want to bug them. We are waiting by patiently.”

Adding, “We don’t know. We hope for the best. We certainly do not know her condition, that’s why she is in ICU. I’m sure everyone wants to speculate, but now is not the time for that.”

Sharon & our dogs, Gary & Ozzie, doing more pretending…….dogs moving too much pic.twitter.com/vgLrDl8fh0 — Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) December 19, 2016

Carrie documented much of her London days on social media, showing off her travels with beloved French bulldog, Gary.

Of one photo with Catastrophe co-writer and star Sharon Horgan taken last weekend, Fisher wrote, “Sharon & our dogs, Gary & Ozzie, doing more pretending…….dogs moving too much.”

Fisher portrays actor Rob Delaney’s mother Mia in the series, which films in London. The same night, Fisher posted with Arrested Development alum David Cross, writing “David Cross & I ptendin[sic] we know each other with a jar of something & other stuff.”

David Cross & I ptending we know each other with a jar of something & other stuff….. pic.twitter.com/Lc7dHlPfBl — Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) December 19, 2016

Since news of Carrie’s heart attack broke on Friday, fans around the world have been sending out prayers to the Star Wars actress on Twitter using the trending hashtag #MayTheForceBeWithHer. Tweets included well-wishes towards the star, as well as hopes that she fight through her current medical condition.

Carrie’s most trusted sidekick, her beloved service dog Gary, is reportedly watching over her as she recovers from a massive heart attack.

“I’ll be waiting right here mommy,” a message on a fan-run Twitter account for Gary said, accompanying a photo of a lookalike pooch.

Gary, a French bulldog, was spotted outside the hospital Friday by TMZ, and the website reports that witnesses saw the pooch with Carrie on the flight at the time of her heart attack. Her daughter, Billie Lourd, was also spotted at the hospital. Lourd is Fisher’s only child, from her relationship with talent agent Bryan Lourd.

Besides being a red carpet escort, Gary’s most important role is the way he helps Carrie everyday. She adopted Gary as a service pet to help her handle her bipolar disorder. Carrie, who has been open about her diagnosis and mental health, said the bulldog provides vital emotional support and stability in her life.

“Gary is mental also. My mother says Gary is a hooligan. Gary is like my heart,” Carrie told The Herald Tribune in 2015. “Gary is very devoted to me and that calms me down. He’s anxious when he’s away from me.”