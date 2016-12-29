Carrie Fisher’s Half-Sister Joely Says ‘God Speed Mama’ to Debbie Reynolds After Her Hospitalization

Carrie Fisher‘s half-sister Joely is sending her well wishes to Debbie Reynolds.

“God speed mama,” the 49-year-old actress wrote on Twitter, hours following news of the Singin’ in the Rain star’s hospitalization on Wednesday afternoon.

Along with the tweet, Joely, who is the daughter of Eddie Fisher and Connie Stevens, also shared a throwback photo of her and Reynolds, 84, laughing and smiling at the Hollywood premiere of Carrie’s HBO documentary Wishful Drinking in 2010.

God speed mama pic.twitter.com/XsO5zqN8w6 — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) December 28, 2016

PEOPLE confirmed Reynolds was at her and Carrie’s property in Beverly Hills Wednesday afternoon when someone from the home called 911. A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson told PEOPLE that they responded to a “request for medical aid” at 1:02 p.m. and that they “transported one adult female patient in fair to serious condition to Cedars [Sinai Medical Center].”

Reynolds was having trouble breathing, two law enforcement sources familiar with the incident told NBC News.

The news comes just one day after the Star Wars actress died after suffering a heart attack. Fisher, 60, was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Joely reacted to the news of her half-sister’s death in a tweet by writing, “Breaking my silence with a broken heart…the Unfathomable loss,” she tweeted with a broken heart emoji. “The earth is off its axis today…how dare you take her away from us.” Carrie’s half-sister, Tricia Leigh, who is Joely’s sister, also tweeted, “Heartbroken.”

Joely previously tweeted about her late sister when she expressed her thanks to fans and followers on Christmas Eve. The actress visited Carrie at the hospital that same day.