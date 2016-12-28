Carrie Fisher‘s memory will live on in both the big screen and small as the late Star Wars actress is set to appear in two new episodes of Family Guy that she completed work for before her death.

Fisher completed voice-overs for two episodes of the animated comedy, Variety reports. Premiere dates for the episodes have not yet been been determined.

Fisher died on Tuesday at age 60 days after suffering a heart attack. Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane remembered the Star Wars heroine in a Twitter post, writing that the animated show would “miss her immensely.”

“Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around,” he wrote.

Fisher was no stranger to the popular show. She first guest-starred on the animated comedy in 2005 and has provided voice-overs in 20 episodes, Variety reports.

Fisher had been hospitalized for four days after suffering a heart attack while flying from London to Los Angeles last Friday. Paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for a heart attack. She later died in the hospital.

The legendary actress will not be leaving the big screen any time soon, though. Decades after her first appearance as Princess Leia in 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope, Fisher will appear in the iconic role one final time for the next Star Wars installment, Episode VIII, due out in December 2017.

Fisher had already finished filming scenes for the movie. She was also slated to appear in Episode IX, but had not begun filming.