Carrie Fisher’s Dog Gary Shares Some Puppy Love With ‘Auntie’ Joely Fisher

Carrie Fisher‘s beloved French bulldog, Gary, has been a furry shoulder for the family to lean on in the wake of the actress’ death.

The late Star Wars star’s half-sister Joely Fisher documented her time with the pooch in a Twitter photo on Tuesday, uploading a snapshot of Gary with his tongue hanging out of his mouth.

“Auntie Joely got to hang w/ @realgaryfisher today … he is happy and well cared for,” Joely, 49, wrote alongside the photo. “He sends big love 2 all his fans.”

Carrie died on Dec. 27 at age 60, four days after suffering a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Her mother, legendary Singin’ in the Rain star Debbie Reynolds, died just one day later after being rushed to the hospital following a stroke. She was 84.

Little Gary, Carrie’s most trusted sidekick, was by his owner’s side during her hospitalization. He was spotted outside the hospital amid reports he was watching over her in the days before she passed.

Now, he’s lending his support skills to the rest of the family.

In the days following Carrie’s death, Joely penned a moving tribute to her half sister.

“You all lost Princess Leia and Carrie Fisher; I lost my hero, my mentor, my mirror,” she wrote in a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter.