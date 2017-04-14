Carrie Fisher's Beloved French Bulldog Gary Hits the Star Wars Celebration

Gary Fisher is back and ready to face off with BB-8, once again.

The french bulldog – Carrie Fisher‘s longtime companion – is in Orlando for the annual Star Wars Celebration Day.

Gary’s arrival in Florida was announced on his Instagram account, with the message, “Hello Orlando.”

Hello Orlando 🐶 #garyloveshisfans #garyfisher #garymisseshismom #garyloveshismom #garyinorlando2017 A post shared by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Apr 12, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

Ahead of Friday’s festivities, Gary enjoyed a night out with some human friends in the city.

“The gangs all together,” the Instagram post read. “See everyone tomorrow at celebration.”

The gangs all together 🐶 see everyone tomorrow at celebration #garyloveshisfans #garyloveshismom #garyfisher #garyinorlando2017 #garymisseshismom #starwarscelebration A post shared by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Apr 13, 2017 at 9:21pm PDT

The beloved pooch – who was Fisher’s service dog – now lives with the actress’ assistant, Corby McCoin.

As Fisher’s constant travel buddy, Gary became a celebrity in his own right, drawing headlines for his doggy antics at the premiere of The Force Awakens in 2015.

Gushing of her pal to The Herald Tribune in 2015, Fisher said, “Gary is like my heart. Gary is very devoted to me and that calms me down. He’s anxious when he’s away from me.”

He was by Fisher’s side when she went into cardiac arrest aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23 of last year, and remained with her at the hospital, where she died four days later at the age of 60.

Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd was also in Orlando for the franchise’s 40th anniversary, taking to the stage to pay tribute to her mother.

Wearing a custom white Tom Ford dress modeled after Fisher’s iconic costume, Lourd told fans, “My mom used to say she never knew where Princess Leia ended and Carrie Fisher began.”

“She was imperfect in many ways but her imperfections and willingness to speak about them are what made her more than perfect. My mom, like Leia, wasn’t ever afraid to speak her mind and say things that might have made most people uncomfortable.”

An emotional video highlighting the actress’ career was also shown on Thursday. Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be Fisher’s final film: production on the movie wrapped in July, nearly five months before the actress’ unexpected death.