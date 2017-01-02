Carrie Fisher Dedicated Her Last Book To Mom Debbie Reynolds For Being 'Too Stubborn And Thoughtful To Die'

A sweet joke now takes on a more somber meaning after the tragic deaths of both Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds.

Fisher, who had an especially close relationship with her mother in their final years, thanked Reynolds in the acknowledgments section of her last book, The Princess Diarist. But in true Fisher fashion, rather than being overly sentimental, she made light of her mother’s recent health scares.

“For my mother — for being too stubborn and thoughtful to die,” the late actress writes. “I love you, but that whole emergency, almost dying thing, wasn’t funny. Don’t even THINK about doing it again in any form.”

Fisher, 60, was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 23, when she went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she died on Dec. 27.

Just one day later, on Dec. 28, Reynolds was rushed to the hospital due to a possible stroke. She died hours later at the age of 84.

Fisher also dedicated the book to her only daughter, actress Billie Lourd. “For Billie — for turning out better than I could deserve and imagine,” Fisher wrote.

Lourd thanked friends and family for their support on Monday, posting a heartfelt message alongside a vintage Instagram photo of herself posing with her late mother and grandmother.

“Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist,” Lourd captioned the shot. “There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”

In the acknowledgment section of her book, Fisher also gave a sweet mention to close friend Melissa Mathison, who was married to Star Wars costar Harrison Ford for 21 years.

In Princess Diarist, Fisher admitted to having an affair with Ford while working on the first Star Wars movie, it was during his first marriage to Mary Marquardt.

Mathison died in late 2015 of cancer.

“And Melissa Mathison. You are loved and missed,” Fisher concluded in the acknowledgments section of her book.