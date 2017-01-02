Billie Lourd Thanks Fans for Prayers Following Mother Carrie Fisher and Grandmother Debbie Reynolds’ Death

Billie Lourd has spoken out about the death of her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds.

The actress, 24, took to Instagram on Monday to thank fans for their support, writing that their prayers have given her strength.

“Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist,” she wrote. “There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”

Along with the heartfelt message, Lourd posted a vintage photo of herself making a silly face as her mother and grandmother smiled for the camera.

Fisher, 60, was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 23, when she went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she died on Dec. 27.

Just one day later, on Dec. 28, Reynolds was rushed to the hospital due to a possible stroke. She died hours later at the age of 84.

Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, told 20/20 that the family plans to bury the the two actresses together in a joint funeral.