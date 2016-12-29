Carrie Fisher’s Brother Todd Breaks Silence About Actress’ Death, Hours Before Mother Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital

Carrie Fisher‘s younger brother Todd has spoken out about the Star Wars actress during this difficult time.

“My sister has graduated to heaven, but she has left us all with so much of her, It is a very sad time for my family and all her friends,” Todd, 48, tweeted about Carrie’s passing, one hour before news of their mother Debbie Reynolds being rushed to the hospital on Wednesday.

PEOPLE can confirm Reynolds, 84, was at her and Carrie’s property in Beverly Hills when someone from the home called 911. The Singin’ in the Rain star was having trouble breathing, two law enforcement sources familiar with the incident told NBC News.

It is a very sad time for my family and all her friends. — Todd Fisher (@tafish) December 28, 2016

One day before Reynolds’ hospitalization, Carrie, 60, died at UCLA Medical Center after suffering a heart attack aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to the Los Angeles hospital, where she died four days later.

Both Carrie’s brother and mother gave health updates about the star, following her heart attack.

On Friday, Reynolds thanked fans and followers on Facebook before her daughter’s death. “Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter,” Reynolds said. “I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop.”