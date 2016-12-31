Carrie Fisher’s Autopsy Completed and Body Released to Family

Carrie Fisher‘s autopsy is completed and her body has been released to her family.

The examination was completed on Friday morning, and her body was released to “a mortuary selected by the family,” the Los Angeles Coroner’s office confirms to PEOPLE.

Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, told 20/20 that the family plans to bury the the two actresses together in a joint funeral.

Todd explained that while there is currently no date and no confirmed location for the mother-daughter funeral and memorial, plans are in process, ABC News reported.

Carrie, 60, was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest. She later died Tuesday in the hospital.

Reynolds died a day later at the age of 84. According to reports, she was only thinking about daughter Carrie in her final moments. Todd said she told him hours before she was rushed to the hospital: “I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie,” according to TMZ.

After their deaths, Todd tweeted a touching drawing of his mother and sister — writing, “This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years. I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting.”

In addition to Todd, both stars are survived by Carrie’s daughter Billie Lourd, 24.