Carrie Fisher Autopsy and Toxicology Results Placed on Security Hold, Says Coroner

Carrie Fisher’s autopsy results have been placed on a security hold.

Los Angeles Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter confirmed the security hold to PEOPLE, explaining that the hold will prevent the coroner’s office from releasing information “from the autopsy or toxicology reports” to the public at this time.

Winter added that the security hold is “not abnormal” and that “it might come off within a couple days or next week. I don’t know.”

He could not confirm who requested the hold or why it was requested.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a security hold is “used by various law enforcement agencies and are common in celebrity or high-profile cases.” For instance, Whitney Houston, Paul Walker and Robert Blake’s autopsies were put on security hold.

A memorial will be held for Fisher and her mom, Debbie Reynolds, on Thursday, followed by the burial on Friday, a source previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

An “ultra-private service” is set to take place at Fisher and Reynolds’ Beverly Hills compound, where the mother-daughter pair were next-door neighbors.

On the next day, the Star Wars actress and Singin’ in the Rain legend will both be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

Fisher, 60, was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 23, when she went into cardiac arrest. She died four days later, on Dec. 27, at UCLA Medical Center. Reynolds died a day later at the age of 84.

Fisher’s autopsy was completed on Friday and her body was released to “a mortuary selected by the family,” the Los Angeles Coroner’s office confirmed to PEOPLE.