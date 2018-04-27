Cannes Film Festival Launches Sexual Harassment Hotline in Wake of Harvey Weinstein Scandal

The Cannes Film Festival is taking an extra step to protect women from sexual misconduct.

In a statement shared with French news agency Agence France-Presse on Thursday, French equality minister Marlene Schiappa announced a new hotline was being created where people could report any sexual misconduct they witnessed while attending the festival, which begins next month.

“We have set up a partnership with the Cannes film festival to tackle sexual harassment,” Schiappa said, adding that “one of the rapes that Harvey Weinstein is accused of happened at Cannes, and so the festival cannot not act.”

Harvey Weinstein Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

RELATED: Italian Actress Asia Argento Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Rape: He Forced Oral Sex on Me

Italian actress Asia Argento accused the disgraced producer of raping her during the festival in 1997, when she was 21-years-old.

Going to what she was told was a Miramax party at a hotel in France, she found herself alone in a hotel room with Weinstein. After reluctantly agreeing to give him a massage, she claimed the mogul then forcibly performed oral sex on her while she asked him, repeatedly, to stop.

Asia Argento and Harvey Weinstein Denise Truscello/WireImage

RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Accuser Rose McGowan Doesn’t Believe He’ll ‘Ever Be Prosecuted for Any Rapes’

Weinstein, 66, currently faces over 60 sexual assault and misconduct allegations against him. He is under investigation for rape by the Los Angeles Police Department, while police in the United Kingdom have widened their investigation into Weinstein to include allegations of sexual assault by seven women.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”