Penélope! Cate! Julianne! The Best Photos from This Year's Cannes Film Festival

The annual fest is more glamorous than ever

Grace Gavilanes
May 09, 2018 10:47 AM
<p>Sitting pretty! Carey Mulligan poses for her portrait while promoting her film, <em>Wildlife</em>.</p>
Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Currently seeking someone who looks at us the way Javier Bardem lovingly gazes at wife Pen&eacute;lope Cruz at the Wednesday photo call for<em> Everybody Knows</em>.</p>
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
<p>The Jury is in! Cannes Film Festival Jury members Kristen Stewart, Ava DuVernay, Cate Blanchett, Lea Seydoux and Khadja Nin come together for photos at the annual fest on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty
<p>Julianne Moore and Isabelle Adjani hold hands while walking the red carpet at the screening for <em>Everybody Knows</em> at the fest&#8217;s opening gala.</p>
Gisela Schober/Getty
<p>Model Romee Strijd shows us how to properly pose at the screening for <em>Everybody Knows&nbsp;</em>on Tuesday.</p>
ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty
<p>Cate Blanchett attends the Jury press conference on Tuesday.</p>
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty
