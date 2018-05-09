Penélope! Cate! Julianne! The Best Photos from This Year's Cannes Film Festival

The annual fest is more glamorous than ever
Sitting pretty! Carey Mulligan poses for her portrait while promoting her film, Wildlife.
Currently seeking someone who looks at us the way Javier Bardem lovingly gazes at wife Penélope Cruz at the Wednesday photo call for Everybody Knows.
The Jury is in! Cannes Film Festival Jury members Kristen Stewart, Ava DuVernay, Cate Blanchett, Lea Seydoux and Khadja Nin come together for photos at the annual fest on Tuesday.
Julianne Moore and Isabelle Adjani hold hands while walking the red carpet at the screening for Everybody Knows at the fest’s opening gala.
Model Romee Strijd shows us how to properly pose at the screening for Everybody Knows on Tuesday.
Cate Blanchett attends the Jury press conference on Tuesday.