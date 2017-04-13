Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart, Jake Gyllenhaal and More to Sparkle at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival

Nicole Kidman has her work cut out for her this year.

The actress and Cannes darling will be appearing in a slew of films at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival starting May 17.

“Nicole Kidman will be present at least two or three times,” the festival’s director General Thierry Frémaux said during a conference Thursday as he revealed this year’s exhibition slate, which has Kidman in four different films. The Oscar winner will appear in The Beguiled and The Killing of a Sacred Deer in competition, and in Top of the Lake and How to Talk to Girls out of competition.

The actress has been a festival regular for years and was even on the main jury in 2013. She also starred in the 2014 opening film Grace of Monaco. Kidman is fresh off her acclaimed role in HBO’s Big Little Lies, with fans and critics alike speculating at least an Emmy nomination in her future.

Kidman with husband Keith Urban in 2013

The opening night film this year will feature Marion Cotillard and Charlotte Gainsbourg in French director Arnaud Desplechin’s Ismael’s Ghosts — a drama about moviemaking.

Projects involving Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson will also have a presence at the festival this year: Stewart’s directorial effort — the short film Come Again — will be screened, while Pattinson stars in the robbery film Good Time. (Back in 2012, the former couple were spotted together for the first time, when they were seen getting cozy on a balcony after the screening of Stewart’s On the Road Again at the festival.)

Other stars with splashy Cannes films this year include Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst and Colin Farrell alongside Kidman in Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled; Jake Gyllenhaal and Tilda Swinton (Netflix’s Okja, directed by Bong Joon-Ho); Michelle Williams and Julianne Moore (Todd Hayne’s Wonderstruck); Diane Kruger in German film Aus del Nichts (In the Fade) from director Fatih Akin; and Al Gore making his return 10 years later with An Inconvenient Sequel.

The 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival runs May 17 – 28.