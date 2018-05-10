Candice Bergen Says She Got Face Injections — and Fainted

Candice Bergen knows a thing or two about suffering for beauty.

Bergen, 72, stars alongside Diane Keaton, 72, Jane Fonda, 80, and Mary Steenburgen, 65, in the new movie Book Club (in theaters May 18) and the four women sat down with PEOPLE in the latest issue to talk about love, beauty, friendship and more.

When it comes to beauty secrets, Bergen says that she uses Mila Moursi creams and once had a terrible experience getting injections from her dermatologist.

“I have had those shots a few times,” Bergen says. “The last time I had them, I fainted—I’m so pain-averse.” Mary Steenburgen, Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda and Candice Bergen Paramount Pictures

The rest of the ladies went into their beauty routines, too — including their workouts and what keeps them looking beautiful. While Fonda jokes that Steenburgen’s secret is her long marriage to actor Ted Danson, she reveals that she works on strengthening a specific part of her body.

“My tip is good genes and a lot of money,” Fonda jokes. “And posture. I broke my back diving when I was 13, so I’ve spent a lot of time making my back strong.”