TV Host Defends Ben Affleck's Conduct in Wild 2004 Video Interview: It's 'Been Blown Out of Proportion'

Canadian TV personality Anne-Marie Losique is defending Ben Affleck‘s conduct in a resurfaced 2004 interview, telling The Hollywood Reporter that the actor “never touched me in any improper way.”

“It has been blown out of proportion,” Losique told THR. “I know that people like fishing for anything, but this is completely out of context. I would like this to not have any negative impact on him. I find it sad.”

In the original interview, Affleck pulled Losique into sitting on his lap, proposed she take her top off, and complimented her on her “firm breasts.” The interaction was filmed while Affleck was dating Jennifer Lopez.

The clip has resurfaced amid mounting allegations of sexual misconduct against Affleck’s frequent collaborator Harvey Weinstein, and the actor’s response to the claims.

“This was for the camera,” Losique said of the video. “You have to understand that we have done dozens and dozens of interviews like that. It was for a show I was producing, so I was not at all a victim. When the cameras rolled, we would start to do that game. As soon as it stopped rolling, there was none of that. He never touched me in any improper way. He was very respectful, I must say.”

Losique said that 20 people were in the room when the interview was taped, and that both she and Affleck knew it would air publicly. She added to THR, “I can’t say I am thrilled to have that interview mixed in with the other stories because I don’t think that is at all the same thing.”

Earlier this week, another clip featuring Affleck from 2003 went viral after actress Hilarie Burton claimed he groped her when she was a host of MTV’s TRL. Affleck has since apologized for his behavior, saying in a statement, “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.”