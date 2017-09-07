Cameron Douglas's Post-Prison Goal? Be an Actor and Live with Grandfather Kirk Douglas

Cameron Douglas is ready to join the family business and become an actor — but he’ll need a judge’s permission before he heads to Hollywood.

The 38-year-old son of Michael Douglas, 72, and grandson of Kirk Douglas, 100, asked a New York court on Thursday to consider letting him move to Los Angeles to live with his grandfather while he’s out on bail, according to Page Six.

“For a good actor to be successful, they have to be where the jobs are,” Douglas’s lawyer Benjamin Brafman said in court, adding that his client would continue drug treatment and probation in California, according to the outlet.

He had previously served nearly seven years in federal prison on drug charges, and violated his probation in April when he was caught with marijuana in his system.

Douglas also reportedly asked permission to stop attending Narcotics Anonymous meetings three times a week, arguing that his therapist finds the meetings unnecessary. But according to Page Six, Judge Richard Berman expressed concern about altering the schedule.

The aspiring actor was joined in court by his pregnant girlfriend Viviane Thibes. PEOPLE confirmed the two were expecting in early August. “Everyone is thrilled for him,” a source previously said, adding, “Michael is looking forward to being a grandfather.”

Douglas and Thibes — a 39-year-old yoga instructor originally from Sao Paulo, Brazil — were first spotted together in August 2016, when they were photographed walking hand-in-hand through New York City.

Douglas already has some acting credits under his belt, including a role with his famous dad and granddad in 2003’s It Runs in the Family.

Page Six reports he is due back in court on Oct. 16.