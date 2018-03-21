Cameron Diaz 'Has Become a New Person' with Benji Madden: Inside Her Life Out of the Spotlight

Cameron Diaz may not be retiring from acting, but she has been living a much quieter life with her husband, Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden, since they tied the knot in 2015.

“I can’t say whether or not she will go back to being a full-time actress, but for now she has other interests, causes she believes in, and time to pursue them,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “Cameron has made a wonderful life for herself. Marriage agrees with her.”

Diaz, 45, feels “very fulfilled” by her private life with Madden, 39, adds the source.

“He came along at the right time in her life, and she knows she made the right decision to be with him,” the source says. “Cameron has never had a romance like this one where it is feels like even ground.”

After dating famous men including Jared Leto, Alex Rodriguez and Justin Timberlake, Diaz found her match in Madden and around the time of their wedding stepped away from the Hollywood limelight. Her lower profile caused Selma Blair to suggest in a recent interview that her The Sweetest Thing costar is “done” with show business, though Blair quickly clarified her comments on Twitter, writing, “CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING.”

Diaz hasn’t appeared on screen since 2014’s Annie remake, but has gotten more involved in the health and wellness world. She coauthored The Body Book and The Longevity Book and spoke at Gwyneth Paltrow’s In Goop Health wellness summit in June about working out and how transcendental meditation “changed my life completely.”

“Her years with Benji have been enlightening for her,” says another Diaz source. “She has become a new person with more self-confidence and grounding. Cameron needed something different in her life, more substance and a relationship where she felt loved.”

The couple “would like to have a family,” the pal adds. “They are very happy and enjoying their lives together.”