Cameron Diaz Jokes She's 'Semi-Retired' But Would Do The Sweetest Thing Sequel

Cameron Diaz is setting the record straight on her so-called retirement — well, sort of!

The 45-year-old actress was at the center of a media storm earlier this month when her The Sweetest Thing costar Selma Blair, also 45, seemingly confirmed Diaz has retired from acting. But it turns out the whole thing was a joke originating from an Entertainment Weekly interview about the 2002 comedy.

When asked if Diaz, Blair and Christina Applegate, 46, would reunite for a sequel to the raunchy film, the three joked that they were “literally doing nothing” and would be up for it.

“I mean, I’m down. I’m literally doing nothing,” Diaz said, with Applegate replying that she’s “literally doing nothing, too! I’m semi-retired, I haven’t worked for years. I’m a mom, that’s what we do. So I’m around, man.”

That prompted Diaz, who last acted in 2014’s Annie reboot, to say that she was “totally down” and “semi-retired, too, and I am actually retired, so I would love to see you ladies.”

Selma Blair, Christina Applegate and Cameron Diaz in 2002's The Sweetest Thing Everett

The news of Diaz’s supposed retirement first picked up steam when Blair said in an interview with Metro News UK in early March that her costar and friend had “retired from acting.” The Metro News UK interview happened a month after EW spoke with the actresses for a reunion special, the outlet confirmed with PEOPLE.

“I had lunch with Cameron the other day,” Blair told Metro News UK. “We were reminiscing about the film. I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron’s retired from acting. She’s like ‘I’m done.’”

Blair later issued a clarification on her Twitter.

“Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson,” Blair joked.

📠📺☎️👩🏻‍🏫 BREAKING NEWS 🚨🚨🚨. Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson. 🎙 — Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) March 12, 2018

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Diaz is enjoying her time out of the spotlight with rocker husband Benji Madden.

“I can’t say whether or not she will go back to being a full-time actress, but for now she has other interests, causes she believes in, and time to pursue them,” the source said. “Cameron has made a wonderful life for herself. Marriage agrees with her.”

Diaz feels “very fulfilled” by her private life with Madden, 39, added the source.

“He came along at the right time in her life, and she knows she made the right decision to be with him,” the source said. “Cameron has never had a romance like this one where it is feels like even ground.”