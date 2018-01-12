Busy Philipps Still Has Michelle Williams' Golden Globe: 'I Keep Meaning to Bring It to Her'

Busy Philipps has yet to win a Golden Globe herself, but she still has one sitting on her bookshelf.

The 38-year-old Cougar Town actress revealed on her Instagram Story Thursday that she has the trophy her best friend Michelle Williams picked up in 2012 for the film My Life with Marilyn — and has had it since Williams won the honor.

“I was supposed to send it to her in New York after she won it so many years ago,” Philipps explained, laughing holding the award up for the camera.

“I couldn’t figure out, like, I didn’t want to ship it because I was nervous it would get stolen or something,” Philipps continued. “So then every time [Williams] comes for L.A., I keep meaning to bring it to her hotel and make her pack it in her suitcase, but then I always forget.”

Of course, Williams knows where to find it. “It’s here for safe-keeping,” Philipps said. “At some point, I’ll make sure that she puts it in her suitcase and takes it back…. It’s hard to be grown up.”

Philipps and Williams attended the 2012 Globes together (as they do most awards shows).

There, Williams won the best actress in a musical or comedy honor for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in the Simon Curtis-directed film. She beat out Jodi Foster (Carnage), Charlize Theron (Young Adult), Kristen Wiig (Bridesmaids) and Kate Winslet (Carnage) for the prize.

Williams would go on to receive an Oscar nomination for her work in the film too — one of four total she’s received in her career. She would ultimately lose the Best Actress trophy to Meryl Streep for The Iron Lady.

She’s a contender for a Best Actress Academy Award nomination this year for her work in All the Money in the World. The noms will be announced Jan. 24.

Meanwhile, All the Money in the World recently made headlines recently when it was reported Williams’ costar Mark Wahlberg had been paid over 1,000 times more than her for extensive reshoots on the film. According to USA Today, Wahlberg made $1.5 million for the work, while Williams received only a per diem of $80 a day.