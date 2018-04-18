Busy Philipps Calls 'Girlfriend' Michelle Williams 'a Dream' in Sweet Post

The love between Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams is almost too much for pictures.

The BFFs hit the premiere of their new movie I Feel Pretty together on Tuesday — and spent much of it holding hands. Philipps later posted on Instagram a shot of the two on the carpet appearing affectionate. In her caption of the photo, she praised Williams’ role in the film.

“My girlfriend is a dream in real life and in the movie @ ifeelpretty,” Philipps, 38, said of the cuddly shot. “I hope you guys see this movie this weekend! We love it and the message and we hope you do too.”

In the film, Philipps plays the friend of a woman (Amy Schumer) who hits her head and wakes up with a new sense of confidence; Williams, 37, plays Schumer’s ditzy boss at a cosmetics company. The pair reunite onscreen in the comedy for the first time since starring together in Dawson’s Creek where they met and became fast friends.

“Someone had said, ‘When you two meet, there is going to be a chemical reaction.’ I had been really excited for this girl to land in Wilmington [North Carolina],” Williams recently told PEOPLE about meeting her best friend on the Dawson’s set. “We became inseparable and I fell in love with her.”

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Reunites! The Cast Looks Back at the Iconic Show’s Legacy

The two often step out together for red carpets and events and have become a staple of awards season when Williams has been nominated in recent years.

Williams summed their friendship best: “I said to her recently, ‘you have really saved me from every being lonely because you are always right there.’ We are so close and can tell each other everything. I don’t know what I would be or who I would be without Busy.”

I Feel Pretty opens Friday.