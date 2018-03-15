Burt Reynolds Causes a Stir at Today with Comment About Hoda Kotb's Lips

Burt Reynolds‘ interview on the Today show covered his legendary life — and ended a little bizarrely with the actor telling telling Hoda Kotb that he was, “so proud of you for not having your lips larger.”

The 82-year-old actor sat down with the host to talk about his new movie The Last Movie Star when Kotb took him down memory lane.

Reynolds chose a picture of himself playing football as his favorite of the ones displayed and admitted that his father was upset when he no longer pursued the sport and decided to go into acting. He also said his late father never told him he was proud of his career.

“He did to other people, but not to me,” Reynolds said of his father. “I even gave him straight line like, ‘What’d you think of the last picture, dad?’ And he went, ‘What picture?'”

He continued, “He arrested me once for fighting. He threw us all in this drunk tank and he came down and [told the rest], ‘You can go home, your father came.’ Then he looked at me and he said, ‘Your father didn’t show up.’ It was tough, but I loved him beyond.”

The actor also spoke about the movie, which follows an aging movie star who is coming to terms with the fact that his career is ending.

“It was very close to me this picture because lot of what was happening on screen is happening to me now,” he said. “Like, ‘You should retire, you should get out of this business.'”

After choosing George Clooney as the person he wants to play him in a movie someday, Reynolds then ended the interview bizarrely, telling Kotb that he was, “so proud of you for not having your lips larger.”

Burt Reynolds Derek Storm/Splash News Online

The interview came after the iconic actor made an appearance on Wednesday at a screening of his 1972 classic Deliverance. Reynolds was seen using a cane as he took pictures, just as he was in 2017 at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of The Last Movie Star.

Reynolds has blamed his limited mobility on doing his own stunts over the course of his career. Speaking on the Jonathan Ross Show on ITV, he said in 2015: “I did all my own stands, which is why I can’t walk now.”

Asked to comment on his health, Reynolds’ manager tells PEOPLE it’s “perfect.”

The Last Movie Star is out in theaters March 30.