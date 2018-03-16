Burt Reynolds Calls Kathleen Turner Overrated, Jokes He Slept with Jack Nicholson

Burt Reynolds didn’t hold back when it came his turn to “Plead the Fifth.”

The legendary 82-year-old actor stopped by Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live! on Thursday to chat about his upcoming movie The Last Movie Star when he was put on the hot seat by host Andy Cohen. But Reynolds didn’t hold back when answering questions about his life.

The most shocking came when Cohen asked him who he thought was the most overrated actor in the ’70s and ’80s, to which he simply replied, “Kathleen Turner.” The two starred together in the 1988 movie Switching Channels alongside Christopher Reeve.

Burt Reynolds and Kathleen Turner Everett

Reynolds’ humor was also on display earlier in the game as he jokingly chose Jack Nicholson as his best lover. “That’s how he got the parts,” Reynolds joked.

His appearance on the nighttime show came after his eyebrow-raising interview on the Today show earlier that day. After choosing George Clooney as the person he wants to play him in a movie someday, Reynolds then ended the interview bizarrely, telling host Hoda Kotb that he was, “so proud of you for not having your lips larger.” “Okay, Burt,” she responded, appearing uncomfortable.

The interview came after the iconic actor made an appearance on Wednesday at a screening of his 1972 classic Deliverance. Reynolds was seen using a cane as he took pictures — he was also spotted using one at his last major public appearance at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival premiere of The Last Movie Star.

Reynolds has blamed his limited mobility on doing his own stunts over the course of his career. Speaking on the Jonathan Ross Show on ITV, he said in 2015: “I did all my own stunts, which is why I can’t walk now.”

Asked to comment on his health, Reynolds’ manager tells PEOPLE it’s “perfect.” His manager added that Reynolds has been in good heath ever since getting an elective bypass surgery eight years ago.

The Last Movie Star is out in theaters March 30.