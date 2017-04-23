Burt Reynolds, 81, Makes Rare Public Appearance While Promoting New Film

Burt Reynolds made a rare public appearance on Saturday when he attended the premiere of his new film, Dog Years, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

The 81-year-old actor struggled to walk when he worked the red carpet, at one point needing to be given a chair while being interviewed by a group of reporters and taking photos with the cast.

Reynolds was joined on the carpet by his Dog Years costar Chevy Chase, whose shirt was for some reason drenched in water, and Robert De Niro, who started the film festival.

“Great to see Mr. De Niro, who I love, and … you know, all the people that I know,” Reynolds told the Associated Press at the event. “It’s very sweet.”

Reynolds’ costar Ariel Winter was also at the event, where she spoke to reporters about being viewed as a role model for young girls. Nikki Blonsky and Clark Duke also star in the film.

It was a rare outing for Reynolds, whose last public appearance was when he was promoting his memoir, But Enough About Me, in April of last year. While attending a Q&A session for the book in Florida, the actor reunited with his “first kiss,” Ann Lawlor Scurry.