Bryce Dallas Howard Admits She’s Been ‘Wimpy’ About Asking for More Pay in Past: ‘You Can’t Do That’

Bryce Dallas Howard is ready to get paid what she’s worth.

The Jurassic World: Fallen World star, 37, appears on the cover of Redbook‘s May issue, and opened up to the magazine about how the #TimesUp movement inspired her to negotiate better wages.

“I’ve been [wimpy] about it in the past,” she admitted. “I didn’t want people to think I wasn’t grateful for opportunities. I also get scared off by every threat during a negotiation. They’ll say, ‘We’ll just have to find someone else,’ and I back off. You can’t do that.”

Howard also spoke about the disparity in pay between male and female celebrities, a gap she says even surprised her famous father, director Ron Howard. “I’m not a spender. I live in a three-bedroom house— in fact, we just downsized. I know that we’re privileged; we don’t have to worry about paying our rent or our medical bills. But I wish people knew that this is what the life of most successful female celebrities is,” she explained.

“What we get paid is totally, completely, astronomically different than what male celebrities get paid,” she continued. “And for women of color, it’s a hundred times worse. Even my dad has been shocked at how expensive it is to be a woman in the industry. You’re told that it’s important to have a manager as well as an agent, and for a guy that’s not as important. That’s 20% out of your paycheck rather than 10%.”

Howard credits her work ethic to her mother, who made sure the actress didn’t get comfortable growing up with means. “My mom grew up in poverty and was terrified that her privileged children were not going to be contributing members of society,” she said.

“I realize now, as a parent, that some of the things she did to follow through on teachable moments were a bit extreme. But other things, like we don’t have trust funds and were told, ‘You’re 14— you need to get a job,’ I’m so grateful for,” she added. “I started working at a restaurant when I was 14, and I’d be like, I just got yelled at by a customer. OK, I survived. Those moments made me feel like a capable person, and a lot of kids I knew growing up didn’t.”

Howard also gave some insight into her new film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, saying that her character will not be wearing those infamous heels from the franchise’s first film.

“The first film for me was so much more challenging, but I didn’t realize it until I had boots on!” she joked. “Claire’s a girl who can totally sprint in heels, but maximum effort in boots is much easier.” As for whether she could run in heels like Claire, Howard joked, “I can do it, but do I want to?”

Redbook’s May issue hits stands April 17, and Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters June 22.