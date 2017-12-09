Bryan Singer isn’t ruling out working with Kevin Spacey again, despite the claims of sexual harassment and assault that have been levied against the actor.

The X-Men director, 52, who has denied claims of his own alleged sexual misconduct, told TMZ he’d be open to working with the former House of Cards star, 58, but added, “It depends on the project, I guess.”

Singer directed Spacey in The Usual Suspects, for which Spacey was nominated for a supporting actor Academy Award in 1996. The director told the outlet he “helped launch [Spacey’s] career” and the actor remains “an acquaintance of mine.”

The director called questions about working again with Spacey “loaded,” explaining that, “People want to hear one answer or the other.” He also denied actor Gabriel Byrne’s assertion that production on The Usual Suspects was halted due to Spacey’s bad behavior.

The actor has been accused of sexually assaulting and harassing a number of men, including actor Anthony Rapp, who accused Spacey of making sexual advances on him when he was just 14. House of Cards has since cut ties with Spacey and will continue the show without him.

Singer’s comments regarding Spacey come just one day after Cesar Sanchez-Guzman sued Singer for allegedly raping him when he was 17.

A rep for Singer tells PEOPLE in a statement, “Bryan categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end. Cesar Sanchez-Guzman apparently claims that he did not remember this alleged incident from 2003 until now. Significantly, when Sanchez-Guzman filed for bankruptcy only a few years ago, he failed to disclose this alleged claim when he was supposed to identify all of his assets, but conveniently, now that the bankruptcy court discharged all of his debts, he is able to recall the alleged events.”

Singer also faced two charges of sexual abuse in 2014, although both cases were ultimately dropped.

The director denied that Guzman’s latest accusations played a role in his recent firing from the upcoming Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.