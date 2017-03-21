It’s Morphin’ Time! Bryan Cranston Suits Up as the Red Power Ranger

It’s Morphin’ Time!

Bryan Cranston stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night to promote his new film, Saban’s Power Rangers. And though he doesn’t play a monster-fighting superhero in the big-screen adaptation of the long-running Saturday morning TV show, that didn’t stop him from suiting up!

“I’ve always wanted to be a ranger,” the 61-year-old actor explained after coming on the show dressed as a red power ranger. “It’s looking really good.”

It was a surprising look for the Breaking Bad alum, whom Colbert called “one of the finest, most distinguished actors of our generation.”

“Thank you, Stephen, I do try to approach each character with a level of dignity,” Cranston said, before asking Colbert to help him take off his helmet. “I would really love to but I don’t know how.”

In the film, Cranston plays Zordon. “[He’s] a disembodied head in the walls of a ship. Which, you know, is very common,” Cranston said.

So how did the method actor prepare to play a floating head in a spaceship?

“I first severed a head,” he joked. “You approach a character the same way — whether you’re doing something like this in a fantasy sequence or historical context or something.”

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

Of course, fans of Cranston know the three-time Emmy winner has a history with the power rangers, having worked as a voice artist during the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 1993 series.

“I played a bunch of different monsters when the show first came over to the states from Japan,” Cranston said. “They had needed to dub it into English, and I played a lot of the monsters. ‘Cause even at 23, I think when I did it, my voice was rather low. So I would say ‘You can not defeat me!’ ”

But doing the voice-over work for Zordon this time around was a far different experience.

“When I did just the head, I was nude,” Cranston joked. “I have a nudity clause in every contract, but it’s the opposite of what you think. I have to be naked all the time.”

Saban’s Power Rangers opens Friday.