Bryan Cranston Convinces Laurence Fishburne to Get a Cell Phone in Hilarious Last Flag Flying Scene

2003 was a very different time.

In an exclusive clip from director Richard Linklater’s new film Last Flag Flying — which follows three Vietnam vets as they reunite for the first time in 30 years to bury one of their sons — Sal (Bryan Cranston) hilariously tries to convince his friend Richard (Laurence Fishburne) to purchase his first mobile phone.

“What if I don’t like it?” Fishburne’s character asks. “I mean we get stuck with a contract for what, a year, two years?”

“What if you fall down have you thought about that?” Cranston replies, before pointing out that with a cell phone, he would be able to call somebody to tell somebody, “Help me help me. I’ve fallen and I can’t get up.”

“If I say yes can you shut the hell up so we can get our train?” Fisburne continues as their friend Doc (Steve Carell) laughs in the background.

Speaking about the humorous scene from his moving war drama, Linklater exclusively told PEOPLE, “We all thought it was fun to depict what we joked about being the last three guys in the world to get cell phones. It’s also one of the few scenes in the movie where you feel Doc has momentarily forgotten his troubles and is thinking of something else other than the tragedy that has enveloped him.” (Doc is the father of the son who died).

Last Flag Flying opens Nov. 3. It opened the New York Film Festival in September.