Bryan Cranston Got Caught Having Sex on a Train During His Honeymoon

Getting caught in the heat of the moment wasn’t quite what Bryan Cranston had in mind for his honeymoon.

The 61-year-old actor made an appearance on Conan Thursday night where he told a hilarious anecdote about a mishap he and his wife had on their honeymoon some 28 years ago.

“My beautiful wife Robin and I, who celebrated our 28th anniversary recently, we were in Europe for our honeymoon and one of the parts of the trip was to go from Switzerland to Italy,” Cranston told host Conan O’Brien, adding that they took a train.

The travel agent told the couple that the train would go through three long tunnels, during which time it would be completely dark.

“The travel agent said, ‘By the way, the third tunnel is 50 minutes long. It’s traditional for honeymooners to take advantage of that time,” ‘ said the actor,raising his eyebrows and giving a mischievous grin. “I said capisce.”

When they arrived at the third tunnel, the lovebirds started getting cozy.

“We’re reclining, going, and we’re enjoying our love making,” Cranston began, laughing. “Within a short period of time, I start seeing the features of my beautiful wife’s face, and I’m thinking my eyes are getting acclimated to this. Within seconds, wham, we’re out in broad daylight.”

With a transparent barrier between them and fellow passengers —including children— Cranston and his wife found themselves in a bit of a fiasco.

“And my gorgeous wife says to me those three words you always want to hear, ‘Get off me,’” he joked.