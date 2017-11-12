Florida Project Star Brooklynn Prince Finally Met Gal Gadot

This article originally appeared on EW.com

Wonder-ful things do happen!

Oscars season unofficially kicked off Saturday night in Los Angeles with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Governors Awards, and a magical moment occurred during the star-studded event: Brooklynn Prince, the 7-year-old breakout star of The Florida Project, got to cross off Gal Gadot from her celebrity bucket list.

In a recent interview with EW, Prince mentioned that she had a long list of celebrities she wanted to meet, and the star of Wonder Woman was a top priority. “Star Wars and Wonder Woman just rock,” Prince said. (She also wants to meet Star Wars: The Force Awakens star Daisy Ridley.)

Prince’s fateful encounter with Gadot was captured and shared on Twitter by Jazz Tangcay of Awards Daily. In the photo, Prince beams as she poses with the big-screen superhero. Take a look at Prince and Gadot’s moment below.

https://twitter.com/statuses/929546502233473024

The Governors Awards honored writer-director Charles Burnett, cinematographer Owen Roizman, actor Donald Sutherland, and director Agnes Varda.