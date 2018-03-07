Broadway's Ruthie Ann Miles 'Is Turning to Her Faith' to Heal After Daughter, 4, Dies

Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles is seeking solace in her faith after the tragic death of her 4-year-old daughter Abigail.

“She’s broken-hearted and incredibly shaken from what has been an unimaginable tragedy,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Abigail was her everything. She’ll never be the same. She is very religious so she is turning to her faith. She just needs privacy and time to heal.”

Miles’ daughter Abigail Blumenstein was killed on Monday after a driver allegedly struck her with her vehicle in Brooklyn, New York, a N.Y.C. Police Department source told PEOPLE. The Tony Award winner is pregnant with her second child.

The Tony winner, 34, was injured in the accident but is now in stable condition, as are two other unnamed adult victims. According to a GoFundMe page, which has raised over $200,000, the actress’s unborn baby is unharmed.

“Ruthie’s family and friends have rallied around her for support,” says the source. “Everyone in her life has been touched by the generous messages and donations. It’s just hard to process that right now because of the loss. No one knows what to do next but continue to pray for her, raise more money for her and hope that she can pull through this.”

Ruthie Ann Miles and her daughter Walter McBride/WireImage

Another source previously said that Abigail “was excited to be a big sister” to the new baby. “She was the brightest little spirit,” the source added. “Every time you were around her, your heart couldn’t help but shine. She had the sweetest laugh and the loveliest personality. She was very much like her mother.”

Miles “was a wonderful mother,” the source continued, adding, “She always put Abigail first and was really dedicated to spending time together. The two had a very tight bond. They were inseparable.”

The driver who allegedly caused the accident was brought to NYU Langone Hospital in stable condition, according to police, who said that there have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

“Ruthie is so loved by so many people in this community,” another source, who knew Miles when she was pregnant with Abigail, said. “No one has the words to express how devastating this is. Everyone in this community will do as much as we can. The only thing we can do is just raise more and more money right now. But we will be there for her.”

Abigail was Miles’ “life and soul,” the third source said, adding that the child “was the loveliest, happiest and also the most perfect little mix of Ruthie and [her husband] Jonathan [Blumenstein]. She was smart, cheerfully curious about everything. I don’t think I ever saw her without a smile on her face.”

Ruthie Ann Miles Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty

Broadway stars have shared an outpouring of support for Miles on social media, including Kelli O’Hara, who won a Tony with the actress for The King and I.

“My heart is broken for my friend. Please help them. Let’s celebrate Abbie’s life. She was a wonderful and beautiful girl. Just like her strong her Mother who has taught me so much,” O’Hara wrote on Twitter, along with a link to Miles’ GoFundMe page.

“Heartsick for Ruthie and her family,” Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted.

Kristen Chenoweth wrote, “@RuthieAnnMiles sending love to you and your family there are no words. Except you are loved.”

Katie Holmes also took to social media, sharing a photo of Miles performing and writing: “So many prayers and blessings to Ruthie Ann Miles and her family.”

The driver in the fatal crash has a history of traffic stops, an NYPD source says: She was ticketed for allegedly driving through red lights four times within the last two years and, during that same time period, was also cited four times for allegedly speeding through a school zone.