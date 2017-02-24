Bring Out the Note Cards! Keira Knightley and Andrew Lincoln to Reunite in Love Actually Mini-Sequel

Love Actually is back for round two — and Keira Knightley and Andrew Lincoln are joining in on the fun!

The cast of the popular holiday movie is reuniting for Red Nose Day Actually, a short-film follow up to the hit 2003 romantic comedy in honor of Red Nose Day in the U.K.

The two stars behind one of the most recognized scenes in the movie — when Lincoln tells Knightley through a series of cue cards that he loves her — are reprising their roles. And in the spirit of charity, the organization is auctioning off the opportunity for fans to witness their return.

Come and hang out with us on set while we film Andrew Lincoln and Keira Knightley's scene for #rednosedayactually https://t.co/Cxm2lu3uSN pic.twitter.com/G6y8LngC5y — emma freud (@emmafreud) February 24, 2017

Emma Freud, who wrote the script for the original film, tweeted letting fans know that they could win the chance to “hang out with us on set while we film Andrew Lincoln and Keira Knightley’s scene.”

The ten-minute short will also include cameos from other Love Actually stars like Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke, Rowan Atkinson, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Olivia Olson, according to Deadline.

The film’s Oscar-nominated writer-director Richard Curtis is also returning to write and direct the sequel, which promises to check back in with its ensemble of characters to see what they look like and what they’re up to in 2017.

Brodie-Sangster, Olson and Neeson spotted filming the mini-sequel

But not everyone from the star-studded cast will be making a return. Sadly, Emma Thompson recently revealed that she wouldn’t be taking part in the sequel so soon after the death of her close friend Alan Rickman. The actors played a married couple struggling with the hints of infidelity in the original, and the director let Thompson know that he wouldn’t be writing any solo parts for her in the reunion.

“It’s too soon. It’s absolutely right because it’s supposed to be for Comic Relief but there isn’t much comic relief in the loss of our dear friend, really, just over a year ago. We thought and thought [about it] but it just seemed wrong. It was absolutely the right decision,” she told the Press Association.

The project was made in support of Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day fundraiser, which airs March 24 on BBC One. It also will be broadcast as part of NBC’s Red Nose Day Special on May 25.