Brie Larson’s ‘Real’ Job Was Once as a DJ — See the Pic!

Oscar-winner Brie Larson is paying homage to the job that allowed her to audition for movie roles.

The Kong: Skull Island star posted an Instagram album of her days spinning tracks, writing, “I used to DJ. It was the ‘real’ job that floated me while I auditioned for the movies I never got.”

“Even during the filming of Short Term 12 I spun records at magazine parties and hotel bars on weekends because I couldn’t survive off of SAG minimum,” she continues. “Drunk dudes would request trap and I’d tell them ‘Sorry I only play vinyl.'”

FROM COINAGE: The Top 5 Most Expensive Movies of All Time

The star says she is “grateful” for how life turned out for her, but that she didn’t want to forget where she came from, adding she wanted “to give a toast to the life I lived before. To all the dreamers with day jobs, I see you, don’t give up. There is beauty in your journey.”

Larson, 27, won an Oscar in 2016 for her portrayal of a kidnapped mother in the film Room. She was confirmed to play Captain Marvel in July 2016 at San Diego Comic Con in the upcoming movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Larson’s other credits include in Trainwreck, 21 Jump Street and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.