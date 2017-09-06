Claire Foy won’t let her onscreen husband’s life be restricted in an exclusive sneak peek from the upcoming biopic Breathe.

In the clip, Foy (The Crown) stars as Diana, the wife of Robin Cavendish, a late advocate for the disabled portrayed by Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge). Robin was only given three months to live after being paralyzed by polio at the age of 28, and became bedridden in a hospital.

While Garfield’s Robin lies attached to a ventilator, Foy’s Diana prods his doctor, “Can machines like that only work in a hospital?”

When the doctor confirms “it’s just a machine” that simply requires a power source, Diana states, “Robin is going to leave the hospital.”

Diana then confirms to the skeptical doctor that she knows the risks of taking a patient in Robin’s condition out of the hospital. “Yes, yes I do. The risk is that he might die,” she says.

Watch how her husband reacts to his wife’s daring proposal in the full clip above.

The film – which was directed by Andy Serkis (Lord of the Rings) – follows Robin and Diana as they help develop the first wheelchair with a built-in respirator.

Breathe is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday, Sept. 11 and hits theaters on October 13, 2017.