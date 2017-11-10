Breakfast at Tiffany’s Is Now a Thing You Can Actually Do

For all of you wannabe Holly Golightlys out there, you can now eat breakfast at Tiffany’s…in Tiffany’s.

Tiffany & Co. just opened the Blue Box Café at the company’s flagship store on 5th Avenue in New York City. As of Friday, shoppers will be able to dine in the newly-renovated fourth floor of store, look out over Central Park South and say to themselves, “Oh, I love New York” with a sigh and a cigarette (kidding to the cigarette, you’re definitely not allowed to smoke inside Tiffany’s).

“Both the café and redesign of the Home & Accessories floor reflect a modern luxury experience,” Tiffany & Co. chief artistic office Reed Krakoff said in a statement earlier this week. “The space is experimental and experiential — a window into the new Tiffany.”

The space itself is something out of a little blue box dream: Tiffany blue covers the chairs, detail the walls, and color the salt and pepper shakers. You’re essentially dining in a Tiffany box.

Like every other item that comes in the signature box, the meals reportedly won’t come cheap (a coffee and croissant will cost $29, according to Vanity Fair, and comes with a choice of avocado toast, truffled eggs, or smoked salmon bagel), but that just means that this is the time to bust out your black Givenchy dress and go all out. Holly wouldn’t do anything less.