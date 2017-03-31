Movies
Catching Up with The Brat Pack: Where Are They Now?
With Molly Ringwald about to play mother to Andrew McCarthy’s son, we’re looking back on the lives of the ’80s favorites
By Drew Mackie, Kelli Bender•@kbendernyc and Kate Hogan
MOLLY RINGWALD
Ringwald, 49, has been one of the best at keeping her name in the news since her slew of '80s hits, earning a steady stream of credits before making a splash on ABC Family's The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Raising Expectations in recent years. In late March, her former costar Andrew McCarthy revealed that Ringwald would be playing his 15-year-old son Sam's mother in the upcoming movie All These Small Moments. "She emailed me on the first day and she said, 'Your son just did a scene and when he walked away, it was just like watching you walk away from me 30 years ago,' " McCarthy recalled on The MOMS. Ringwald has three children with husband Panio Gianopoulos, whom she married in 2007.
ANTHONY MICHAEL HALL
Following his Brat Pack years, Hall, 48, joined the cast of Saturday Night Live and earned roles in films like Weird Science and Edward Scissorhands. He was later featured on the TV series The Dead Zone, and most recently Awkward., Psych and Murder in the First.
ANDREW MCCARTHY
McCarthy, 54, became an '80s movie all-star, acting in Pretty in Pink, Mannequin, Less Than Zero and Weekend at Bernie's. More recently, he's been directing, helming episodes of Orange Is the New Black and The Blacklist. He split from college sweetheart Carol Schneider, with whom he has one son, in 2005, and married his second wife, Dolores Rice, in 2011; together, they have two kids.
ROB LOWE
Lowe, 53, started off the '80s in relationships with both Melissa Gilbert and Princess Stephanie. He also reteamed with St. Elmo's Fire costar Moore in 1986's About Last Night. In 1988, his public image took a hit with his infamous sex tape scandal, but he eventually returned to the public eye with roles in Wayne's World, The West Wing, Brothers and Sisters and Parks and Recreation. Lowe stars in a new TV series, Code Black, and will appear in Super Troopers 2. He's been married to Sheryl Berkoff since 1991 and has two sons.
ALLY SHEEDY
After The Breakfast Club, Sheedy, 54, starred in Short Circuit and High Art, among other films, as well as being featured in recurring roles on Kyle XY and Psych. In 1992, she married David Lansbury, nephew to Angela Lansbury, but they split in 2008 (together they have one daughter). Sheedy recently reunited with Breakfast Club costar Molly Ringwald for the 30th anniversary of that film.
JUDD NELSON
Nelson, 57, followed St. Elmo's Fire with From the Hip, New Jack City and Billionaire Boys Club. He acted opposite Brooke Shields for three seasons of the Must See TV sitcom Suddenly Susan and like Moore, scored a recurring role on Empire. He has a slew of projects dropping in 2017.
EMILIO ESTEVEZ
Estevez, 54, found continued success with movies like Stakeout, Young Guns, The Mighty Ducks and their respective sequels. The father of two married Paula Abdul in April 1992, but the couple divorced just over two years later. In 2010, Estevez wrote, directed and acted in The Way, which starred his father Martin Sheen. Most recently, he operated a vineyard in Malibu with his partner, writer Sonja Magdevski, but the couple sold the property last year.
DEMI MOORE
After joining The Brat Pack in 1985's St. Elmo's Fire, Moore, 54, enjoyed a string of hits throughout the '90s, including Ghost, A Few Good Men and Indecent Proposal. She also caused a stir in 1991 by posing pregnant on the cover of Vanity Fair. After a hiatus from Hollywood, Moore returned in 2003 with Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, and most recently had a stint on Empire. She split from Bruce Willis (with whom she has adult daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah) in 2000 and from Ashton Kutcher in 2013.
