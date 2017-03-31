Catching Up with The Brat Pack: Where Are They Now?

MOLLY RINGWALD

Ringwald, 49, has been one of the best at keeping her name in the news since her slew of '80s hits, earning a steady stream of credits before making a splash on ABC Family's The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Raising Expectations in recent years. In late March, her former costar Andrew McCarthy revealed that Ringwald would be playing his 15-year-old son Sam's mother in the upcoming movie All These Small Moments. "She emailed me on the first day and she said, 'Your son just did a scene and when he walked away, it was just like watching you walk away from me 30 years ago,' " McCarthy recalled on The MOMS. Ringwald has three children with husband Panio Gianopoulos, whom she married in 2007.