Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker are engaged!

The former Transparent costars — Landecker stars as Sarah Pfefferman and Whitford appeared as Magnus Hirschfeld (2014-15) on the hit Amazon series — are set to tie the knot, a rep for the actor confirms to PEOPLE.

On Friday, 58-year-old Whitford, who appears in two best picture nominees at Sunday’s Academy Awards — Get Out and The Post — and Landecker, 48, attended the 11th Annual Celebration of the 2018 Female Oscar Nominees at Crustacean in Beverly Hills and posed together on the red carpet, where she was photographed sporting a diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker Steve Granitz/WireImage

When Whitford signed on to star on Transparent, he never anticipated the immense success of the show – nor did he expect to fall in love. Yet, somehow, he found them both.

“Things with Amy are spectacular,” Whitford told PEOPLE at the premiere of the second season of Transparent in Los Angeles in 2015. “Things are wonderful.”

“I met her last year, but we didn’t start dating for a little while. I work slowly,” a laughing Whitford said at the time. “We never really acted together in this. So, that keeps it simple.”

Although the couple has been dating since the summer of 2015, Landecker admitted that it took her a while to warm up to their relationship.

“I knew Bradley for a year before we dated and I kind of thought that he seemed like a cocky actor boy and I wasn’t really that interested,” she previously told PEOPLE.

“Now I’ve learned that If I don’t like someone at first, that’s probably a sign that they’re perfect for me because my taste is so bad … so I was like, ‘Oh, see here it is!’ I didn’t think and now I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” she said.

The 90th Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018, and were telecast live on ABC.