Brad Pitt Steps out to L.A. Dodgers Game amid New Dating Buzz

Brad Pitt roots for the home team!

The 54-year-old actor took in a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, looking cheerful as the Dodgers won 4-0 against the Oakland Athletics. (Pitt played the A’s former manager Billy Beane in 2011’s Moneyball.)

Pitt, in a white t-shirt and grey cap, appeared to have trimmed his beard since the last time he was spotted out at pre-Oscar parties back in March. Titanic actor Danny Nucci was also in attendance right in front of Pitt.

Brad Pitt Jerritt Clark/Getty

Brad Pitt at the L.A. Dodgers game on April 10.

This is the first time Pitt has been spotted since news broke that he has been spending time with renowned architect Neri Oxman, 42. While a Pitt source has maintained they’re “just friends,” they’ve met up a few times since getting to know each other through an architecture project at MIT, where she works as a professor of media arts and sciences at the school’s Media Lab.

Pitt (who split with wife Angelina Jolie in November 2016) was spotted at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology back in November, when he dropped by one of Oxman’s classes the week after Thanksgiving. Several students posted pictures of the actor posing with the class, including one where he is standing next to Oxman.

“She’s genius and gorgeous,” an architect who has seen Oxman lecture told PEOPLE.