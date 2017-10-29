Brad Pitt Films an Action Scene in a Full Spacesuit on the Side of an L.A. Freeway

Brad Pitt was in search of extraterrestrial life on the side of a Los Angeles freeway this week.

The actor was spotted filming an action scene Thursday for his new space thriller Ad Astra, in which he plays an astronaut searching for his father, a rogue scientist who disappeared years earlier on a mission to find alien life.

Strapped up in full space gear and dangling from a parachute, Pitt filmed his own stunt as he looked to be navigating a difficult landing. The only thing detracting from the scene was its location: the side of a terrestrial highway.

Ad Astra, which is Latin for “to the stars,” also stars Tommy Lee Jones as Pitt’s lost father, as well as Oscar nominee Ruth Negga and Donald Sutherland.

Pitt has been focusing on work and keeping a low profile since his split from Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares six kids: Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, nine.

The new film hits theaters in 2019.