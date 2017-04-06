Brad Pitt Returns to the Red Carpet at Lost City of Z Premiere

Brad Pitt made his red carpet return after a four-month hiatus.

The actor, 53, attended The Lost City of Z premiere at ArcLight Hollywood in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Pitt, who served as a producer on the film with his production company Plan B Entertainment, was joined by the true-life drama’s stars Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson.

Though he’s been spotted running errands and attending charity events recently, Pitt’s last red carpet appearance was in November 2016 when he traveled to London for the Allied premiere. He also presented the film Moonlight at the Golden Globes in January, but did not walk the carpet prior to the awards show.

Pitt has kept a low-profile since his difficult split from estranged wife Angelina Jolie in September 2016 after 12 years together. As the two work with a private judge to resolve the divorce and custody, “things are definitely calming down,” an insider previously told PEOPLE.

These days, the father of six has been spending more time focusing on himself, including a new hobby: sculpting.

“He’s healthy and much happier,” a source told PEOPLE in late March about Pitt’s slimmer figure. “Things with his family have improved, all is being addressed privately, and it’s serving everyone in the family well.”

Another insider shared with PEOPLE that Pitt has been spending “many days and even nights working on a sculpture” and how “people close to him are happy that he has found something new to be passionate about.”

The Lost City of Z hits theaters April 14 and expands on April 21.