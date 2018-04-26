Brad Pitt to Produce Movie on Harvey Weinstein, Who He Once 'Threatened' Over Gwyneth Paltrow

Brad Pitt is taking Harvey Weinstein‘s fall from Hollywood mogul to disgraced producer to the big screen.

The 54-year-old actor’s production company, Plan B Entertainment and Annapurna Pictures have acquired the rights to the story of how New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey investigated and uncovered Weinstein’s pattern of sexual misconduct. The duo’s work recently earned them a Pulitzer Prize.

The project will take after Oscar-winning films such as All the President’s Men and Spotlight, focusing on the reporting that led to the Oct. 2016 exposé rather than the alleged abuse and harassment, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

There are currently no writers or filmmakers tied to the movie.

Harvey Weinstein and Brad Pitt Kevin Winter/Getty

Pitt and Weinstein have a rocky history. Gwyneth Paltrow is one of dozens of women who came forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct, telling the New York Times that the movie mogul made unwanted advances towards her in a hotel room when she was 22. The encounter, which she says occurred after Weinstein hired her for the lead role in Emma, allegedly ended with him placing his hands on her and suggesting a massage.

Pitt, who was dating Paltrow at the time, confronted Weinstein about the incident at a Hollywood party around 1995, a source previously told PEOPLE.

“Brad threatened Harvey,” explained the source. “He got right in his face, poked him in the chest and said, ‘You will not ever do this to Gwyneth ever again.’ ”

The source added that the actor, who was just rising in the business at the time of the encounter, “made it clear there would be consequences” if Weinstein tried anything again, and “described it as giving Harvey a ‘Missouri whooping.’” (Pitt grew up in Springfield, Missouri.)

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage

Gwyneth Paltrow and Harvey Weinstein BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Paltrow, who would go on to win a Best Actress Oscar in 1999 for the Weinstein-produced Shakespeare in Love, “feels relieved and pleased to have spoken out,” said the source.

Pitt also worked with Weinstein again, starring in Inglourious Basterds in 2009, which The Weinstein Company released and Harvey executive produced. Said the source: “He did Inglourious Basterds because of his relationship with Quentin Tarantino, and had nothing to do with Harvey.”

Pitt also appeared in 2012’s Killing Them Softly, another Weinstein Company film.

Weinstein, 66, currently faces over 60 sexual assault and misconduct allegations against him. He is under investigation for rape by the Los Angeles Police Department, while police in the United Kingdom have widened their investigation into Weinstein to include allegations of sexual assault by seven women.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”